The Russia-Ukraine War: Year two and strategic consequences
February 24 will mark the anniversary of Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Ukrainian resistance to the invasion — backed by political support and weaponry from the United States and its allies and partners — has proven extraordinarily effective in limiting Russian gains, the human and economic costs of the war for Ukraine remain massive amidst continued Russian bombing. Where is the open war between the two countries heading as it enters its second year? Should the United States and Europe modify their policy approaches to the conflict – and how? How might the new Congress in the United States change Washington’s approach? And what are the consequences of this war for international order and security, not only in Europe, but also in Asia and other parts of the world?
On Tuesday, February 7, the Strobe Talbott Center on Security, Strategy, and Technology and the Center on the United States and Europe will convene a set of discussions on the state of the conflict, how that might and should change in the coming year, and the wider ramifications for international order and security.
Agenda
Introduction
Featured discussion
Fiona Hill
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Susan B. Glasser
Staff Writer - The New Yorker
Panel 1: The state of the conflict and policy questions for the U.S. and Europe
Kori Schake
Director, Foreign and Defense Policy Studies - American Enterprise Institute
Matthew Duss
Visiting Scholar, American Statecraft Program - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Amy J. Nelson
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology
Aslı Aydıntaşbaş
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe, The Turkey Project
Constanze Stelzenmüller
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Fritz Stern Chair on Germany and trans-Atlantic Relations
Panel 2: The war's consequences for international order, security, and strategy
Patricia M. Kim
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Tara Varma
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Natan Sachs
Director - Center for Middle East Policy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy
Michael E. O'Hanlon
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
Director - Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology
Co-Director - Africa Security Initiative
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Philip H. Knight Chair in Defense and Strategy
