International security challenges and solutions for the road ahead

As President-elect Joe Biden settles into the White House, a COVID-19 vaccine begins to be administered at home and abroad, and the world economy shows signs of stabilizing, there is a sense of fresh beginning on the horizon. Yet China and Russia continue to stir the geopolitical pot; North Korea and Iran remain real concerns; democracy suffers setbacks around the world; and technologies continue to advance — with all the potential for good as well as bad that they bring.

On February 2, Foreign Policy at Brookings will convene a panel of foreign policy experts and contributors to the Brookings’s Blueprints for American Renewal & Prosperity series to discuss their papers and outline their recommendations for how to best handle the international security challenges facing the world today.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #BrookingsBlueprints.

Brookings’s Blueprints for American Renewal & Prosperity are a series of innovative, implementable federal policy ideas to inform a new presidency and Congress amid compounding historic challenges facing our society while an eager world awaits our actions. We welcome federal policymakers to engage with our Blueprint content, which focuses on economic growth and dynamism, racial justice and worker mobility, domestic and international governance, international security, and climate and resilience.