 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney

Deputy Director - Foreign Policy

Senior Fellow - Center for Middle East Policy, Energy Security and Climate Initiative

Suzanne Maloney is deputy director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow in the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative, where her research focuses on Iran and Persian Gulf energy. Her books include the 2008 monograph "Iran's Long Reach" (United States Institute of Peace, 2008) as well as "Iran's Political Economy since the Revolution," published in August 2015 by Cambridge University Press. Her Brookings Essay, "Iran Surprises Itself And The World," was released in September 2013, and she has also published articles in a variety of academic and policy journals.

Maloney previously served as an external advisor to senior State Department officials on long-term issues related to Iran. Before joining Brookings, she served on the secretary of state's policy planning staff, as Middle East advisor for ExxonMobil Corporation, and director of the 2004 Council on Foreign Relations Task Force on U.S. policy toward Iran, chaired by former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski and Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

She holds a doctorate from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Affiliations: 
Johns Hopkins University/SAIS, adjunct professor

Suzanne Maloney is deputy director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow in the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative, where her research focuses on Iran and Persian Gulf energy. Her books include the 2008 monograph “Iran’s Long Reach” (United States Institute of Peace, 2008) as well as “Iran’s Political Economy since the Revolution,” published in August 2015 by Cambridge University Press. Her Brookings Essay, “Iran Surprises Itself And The World,” was released in September 2013, and she has also published articles in a variety of academic and policy journals.

Maloney previously served as an external advisor to senior State Department officials on long-term issues related to Iran. Before joining Brookings, she served on the secretary of state’s policy planning staff, as Middle East advisor for ExxonMobil Corporation, and director of the 2004 Council on Foreign Relations Task Force on U.S. policy toward Iran, chaired by former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski and Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

She holds a doctorate from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Affiliations: 
Johns Hopkins University/SAIS, adjunct professor

Contact
202.797.6074 — Office
Topics
Energy Industry
Gulf States
Iran
Middle East & North Africa
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Center for Middle East Policy
Projects
Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Initiative
Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate
Energy Security and Climate Initiative
Middle East Democracy and Development Project
Additional Expertise Areas
Iran and Gulf States
Energy
Economic reform
Experience
Past Positions
Policy Planning Staff Member, U.S. Department of State (2005-2007)
Project Director, Task Force on U.S.-Iran Relations, Council on Foreign Relations (2003-2004)
Middle East Advisor, ExxonMobil Corporation (2001-2004)
Olin Fellow, The Brookings Institution (2000-2001)
Brookings Research Fellow, The Brookings Institution (1998-1999)
Education
Ph.D., The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, 2000
B.A., University of Pennsylvania, 1990

Research

View All Research

Events

View All Events

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Mentions & Appearances

The White House suggested that Iran is, in fact, planning attacks against American interests or personnel in the region. There has been, obviously, a response in terms of pulling nonessential personnel from the US embassy in Baghdad and there are, of course, reports that the White House is studying military options on Iran.

Suzanne Maloney PRI

They [European countries] don’t want a full-fledged trade war with the US over Iran because the benefits are too marginal

Suzanne Maloney The Economist

I think what we see in all of this—and it’s reassuring in some respects; it creates other problems in others—is that Iran doesn’t have very many good options for managing the pressure that it’s been put under, and for retaliating in a way that actually advances its own interests

Suzanne Maloney The Atlantic
View All

Op-Eds

View All Op-Eds

Related Books

View All Books
Get daily updates from Brookings