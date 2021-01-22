 Skip to main content
Search

International Security

Icon

Category image

Overview

Brookings’s Blueprints to advance international security in the next decade feature a series of policy briefs that offer concrete ideas for managing the challenges posed by China’s rise, retooling U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia, rightsizing America’s role in the Middle East, addressing a range of transnational threats, preventing pandemics through smarter policies on conservation and wildlife, revitalizing nonproliferation cooperation with Russia and China, countering extremism through education, and bolstering democracy around the world.

More

Overview: Blueprints for international security for the 2020s

Suzanne Maloney and Michael E. O’Hanlon

International security challenges and solutions for the road ahead

Event | February 2, 2021

Podcast

Coming soon

Policy briefs

Policy briefs

Get daily updates from Brookings