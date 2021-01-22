Overview

Brookings’s Blueprints to advance international security in the next decade feature a series of policy briefs that offer concrete ideas for managing the challenges posed by China’s rise, retooling U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia, rightsizing America’s role in the Middle East, addressing a range of transnational threats, preventing pandemics through smarter policies on conservation and wildlife, revitalizing nonproliferation cooperation with Russia and China, countering extremism through education, and bolstering democracy around the world.

