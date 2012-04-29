In the aftermath of the Great Recession, major U.S. urban and metropolitan areas need to fully engage in the global marketplace in order to create more and better jobs, spur global demand abroad and attract global talent and capital at home. The Global Cities Initiative—a joint project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase—aims to help leaders in U.S. metropolitan areas reorient their economies toward greater engagement in world markets.

On May 9, the Metropolitan Policy program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a live webcast of “Going Global: Boosting Ohio’s Economic Future,” the second in a series of domestic and international forums being convened this year by the Global Cities Initiative. The forum explore how metropolitan-led economic growth—including global trade and investment—are important for job creation, and how Ohio can leverage its position in the global market.

“Locating American Manufacturing: Trends in the Geography of Production“, a report by Howard Wial, Susan Helper, and Timothy Krueger, was released at the event.

