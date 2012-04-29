 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Series: Global Competitiveness Global Trade and Investment
Past Event

Going Global: Boosting Ohio’s Economic Future

Past Event

Boosting Ohio's Economic Future

Listen To Audio Download the Audio Download

In the aftermath of the Great Recession, major U.S. urban and metropolitan areas need to fully engage in the global marketplace in order to create more and better jobs, spur global demand abroad and attract global talent and capital at home. The Global Cities Initiative—a joint project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase—aims to help leaders in U.S. metropolitan areas reorient their economies toward greater engagement in world markets.

On May 9, the Metropolitan Policy program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a live webcast of “Going Global: Boosting Ohio’s Economic Future,” the second in a series of domestic and international forums being convened this year by the Global Cities Initiative. The forum explore how metropolitan-led economic growth—including global trade and investment—are important for job creation, and how Ohio can leverage its position in the global market.

Locating American Manufacturing: Trends in the Geography of Production“, a report by Howard Wial, Susan Helper, and Timothy Krueger, was released at the event.

See also our metropolitan cities’ profiles »

Agenda

Opening Remarks

Presentation - Ohio and the Next Economy

Panel Two - Realizing Ohio Metropolitan Regions’ Potential as Global Cities

Moderated Discussion – Manufacturing and Exports in the Global Economy

P

Peter L. Scher

Chairman of the Washington, D.C. Region and Head of Corporate Responsibility - JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Panel One - The Global Metro

Introduction

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings