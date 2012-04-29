Going Global: Boosting Ohio’s Economic Future
Boosting Ohio's Economic Future
In the aftermath of the Great Recession, major U.S. urban and metropolitan areas need to fully engage in the global marketplace in order to create more and better jobs, spur global demand abroad and attract global talent and capital at home. The Global Cities Initiative—a joint project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase—aims to help leaders in U.S. metropolitan areas reorient their economies toward greater engagement in world markets.
On May 9, the Metropolitan Policy program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a live webcast of “Going Global: Boosting Ohio’s Economic Future,” the second in a series of domestic and international forums being convened this year by the Global Cities Initiative. The forum explore how metropolitan-led economic growth—including global trade and investment—are important for job creation, and how Ohio can leverage its position in the global market.
“Locating American Manufacturing: Trends in the Geography of Production“, a report by Howard Wial, Susan Helper, and Timothy Krueger, was released at the event.
Agenda
Opening Remarks
Presentation - Ohio and the Next Economy
Panel Two - Realizing Ohio Metropolitan Regions’ Potential as Global Cities
Amy Liu
Vice President and Director - Metropolitan Policy Program
Denyse Ferguson
Senior Vice President, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber
Alex Fischer
President and CEO - The Columbus Partnership
Mark Kvamme
President and Interim CIO - Jobs Ohio
Brad Whitehead
President - Fund for Our Economic Future
Moderated Discussion – Manufacturing and Exports in the Global Economy
Peter L. Scher
Chairman of the Washington, D.C. Region and Head of Corporate Responsibility - JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Honorable Peter Ammon
Ambassador - Federal Republic of Germany to the United States
Henry Cialone
President and CEO - Edison Welding Institute
Panel One - The Global Metro
Honorable Michael B. Coleman
Mayor - City of Columbus
Richard M. Daley
Former Mayor of Chicago
Introduction
