Global China Webinar: Assessing China’s growing regional influence and strategy

In the span of a few short decades, China has established itself as a global actor, with its influence spanning the world from South Asia to the Middle East, Latin America, and the Pacific. On July 29, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis to explore the impact of China’s global activism and the world’s response. At the White House, Lisa Curtis serves at the forefront of shaping U.S. policy toward South and Central Asia, a region where China has invested considerable focus on expanding its influence.

The event will launch the next tranche of Brookings papers, “Global China: Regional Influence and Strategy,” released as part of its series “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.” The papers in this release focus on China’s efforts to advance its objectives abroad and the responses of the United States and local actors in different geographic regions of the world. These papers present a range of policy recommendations for Washington and other capitals as they navigate their relations with China.

Suzanne Maloney, interim vice president and director of Brookings’s Foreign Policy program, will give introductory remarks. Deputy Assistant to the President Lisa Curtis will deliver a keynote speech followed by a moderated discussion. DL McNeal, managing director of Longview Global, will moderate a panel conversation with authors Jung Pak, Ted Piccone, Natasha Kassam, and Thomas Wright, who will discuss their papers relating to their respective regions of expertise. The session will conclude with questions from the audience.