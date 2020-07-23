Global China Webinar: Assessing China’s growing regional influence and strategy
In the span of a few short decades, China has established itself as a global actor, with its influence spanning the world from South Asia to the Middle East, Latin America, and the Pacific. On July 29, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis to explore the impact of China’s global activism and the world’s response. At the White House, Lisa Curtis serves at the forefront of shaping U.S. policy toward South and Central Asia, a region where China has invested considerable focus on expanding its influence.
The event will launch the next tranche of Brookings papers, “Global China: Regional Influence and Strategy,” released as part of its series “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.” The papers in this release focus on China’s efforts to advance its objectives abroad and the responses of the United States and local actors in different geographic regions of the world. These papers present a range of policy recommendations for Washington and other capitals as they navigate their relations with China.
Suzanne Maloney, interim vice president and director of Brookings’s Foreign Policy program, will give introductory remarks. Deputy Assistant to the President Lisa Curtis will deliver a keynote speech followed by a moderated discussion. DL McNeal, managing director of Longview Global, will moderate a panel conversation with authors Jung Pak, Ted Piccone, Natasha Kassam, and Thomas Wright, who will discuss their papers relating to their respective regions of expertise. The session will conclude with questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcome and opening remarks
Featured discussion
Lisa Curtis
Senior Director for South and Central Asia - National Security Council
Suzanne Maloney
Interim Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Conversation
Dewardric L. Mcneal
Managing Director and Senior Policy Analyst - Longview Global, LLC
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Jung H. Pak
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Ted Piccone
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy
Natasha Kassam
Research Fellow, Diplomacy and Public Opinion Program - Lowy Institute
More Information
