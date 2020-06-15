Global China: Regional influence and strategy

China’s focus on and presence in Afghanistan has grown significantly over the past decade. However, the original emphasis on economic relations has been eclipsed by China’s security agenda in the country.
Washington’s narrative that Chinese activities in Central Asia are, on balance, damaging to the interests of those countries misses important points about leverage, development, and U.S. interests in the region.
China and Russia are two key revisionist challengers for U.S. positions in the world, but maturing authoritarian tendencies in their regimes do not make them natural allies.
China has significantly expanded its engagements in the Indian Ocean region over the past three decades, raising fears among American and Indian strategists that its growing naval presence might provide it with meaningful military advantages far from its shores.
China’s growing presence in Djibouti has thrust unprecedented attention upon the little-known African port nation and made it a touchstone in the debate over Beijing’s expanding global aims.
The tight control of the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by both China and Pakistan and a lack of transparency on its terms prevents proper accountability of the venture.