Series: Global China
General view of Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seat during the BRICS Business Forum at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province on September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool - RC1EB86E2590

Global China: Regional influence and strategy

Learn more about Global ChinaChina now touches virtually every region in the world — how is China’s increasing involvement impacting South Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and elsewhere?

Editor’s note: Additional papers in this theme will be published in July 2020.

China’s focus on and presence in Afghanistan has grown significantly over the past decade. However, the original emphasis on economic relations has been eclipsed by China’s security agenda in the country.

China has significantly expanded its engagements in the Indian Ocean region over the past three decades, raising fears among American and Indian strategists that its growing naval presence might provide it with meaningful military advantages far from its shores.

China’s growing presence in Djibouti has thrust unprecedented attention upon the little-known African port nation and made it a touchstone in the debate over Beijing’s expanding global aims.

The tight control of the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by both China and Pakistan and a lack of transparency on its terms prevents proper accountability of the venture.

