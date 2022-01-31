Trans-Atlantic Scorecard — January 2022

Part I: Russia and Ukraine

On November 1, commercial satellite images confirmed Russian military buildups on Ukraine’s borders, including heightened numbers of troops, artillery, and other armored units. With over 100,000 troops at the border, a month later, on December 3, The Washington Post released a declassified U.S. intelligence document detailing Russian plans for a multi-front offensive into Ukraine to begin as early as 2022. U.S. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken twice – on December 7 and December 30 – about the situation on Ukraine’s borders and the U.S. has engaged in consistent multi-level discussions with its European allies and partners since mid-November on the crisis.

While Ukraine’s military has undergone major transformation since the 2014 illegal Russian annexation of Crimea, Ukrainian forces remain significantly outnumbered by those of Russia. Moscow possesses nearly 700,000 more active troops than Kyiv, including almost double the number of Ukrainian army troops and 3.5 times the number of Ukrainian air force troops. While Ukraine’s number of total reserve troops is equivalent to that of Russia’s active troops at 900,000, Russia possesses over twice as many reserve troops (2 million). In May 2021, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna estimated that nearly 3,000 Russian military forces were fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, with the total number of Russian-led fighters and proxies estimated to be over 35,000. The 35,000 forces, which include Russia-backed paramilitary forces such as the Wagner Group, could also assist in a potential invasion.

The disparity between Russian and Ukrainian military capabilities extends beyond troop numbers to defense materiel. On the ground, Russia possesses at least 13,120 armored vehicles compared to Ukraine’s 2,433; 2,840 main battle tanks to Ukraine’s 858; and over 4,684 artilleries to Ukraine’s 1,818. In the air, differences are even more apparent: Russia possesses 1,160 combat-capable fighter aircrafts compared to Ukraine’s 125; 823 helicopters to Ukraine’s 46; and at least 714 air defense systems compared to Ukraine’s 332.

To assist Kyiv the United States has provided Ukraine with defensive equipment since 2014, committing a total of $2.7 billion to support Ukraine’s forces. In the last year alone, the United States has provided $650 million in defense equipment to Kyiv, which, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, is “more security assistance [from the United States] to Ukraine… than in any previous year – ever.”

In June, the Biden administration authorized $60 million in military aid be sent to Ukraine and, in late December 2021, approved an additional security package worth $200 million. One of the most recent shipments, which arrived in Ukraine on January 21, 2022, included “nearly 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine.” Additionally, the White House announced on January 21 that it had notified Congress of its intent to transfer five Mi-17 helicopters to Kyiv. As of January 24, 2022, other NATO members have also greatly increased their military aid to Ukraine, such as the United Kingdom, which in recent weeks has sent Kyiv approximately 2,000 anti-tank weapons and a small number of training personnel. Canada has also deployed a small number of special forces to Ukraine. And, after approval from Washington, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania intend to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems.

Part II: Mass influx of migrants over EU’s Eastern land borders

Detected crossings over the European Union (EU)’s eastern land borders increased more than tenfold between 2020 and 2021– from 677 to 7,915, according to Frontex, the EU’s collective border protection agency. The primary country of origin for detected migrants in 2021 was Iraq (4665), with migrants also coming from Afghanistan (612), Syria (442), the Republic of Congo (210), and Russia (185). Belarus is the principal point of entry in Europe for those attempting to cross the EU’s eastern land borders, and migratory pressure has been particularly felt in the three EU member states that share a border with it – Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, with all three countries imposing states of emergency at their border with Belarus over the summer and into the fall. In July, Frontex reported over 3000 illegal crossings from Belarus into Lithuania, up from 22 crossings in January and 14 in February.

Of Frontex’s six established migratory routes, crossings over the EU’s Eastern land borders in 2021 accounted for the lowest total number of illegal crossings. From January to December 2021, 65,362 border crossings were recorded via the Central Mediterranean route, 60,540 via the Western Balkan route, 22,504 via the Western African route, 20,373 via the Eastern route, and 18,254 via the Western Mediterranean route. However, from 2020 to 2021, the Eastern land border saw a far greater percentage change in crossings than any other migratory route: there was an 1069% increase in crossings, compared to 125% increase in the Western Balkan route, 83% increase in the Central Mediterranean route, 6% in the Western Mediterranean route, 0.5% in the Eastern Mediterranean route, while the Western African route saw a 2.3% decrease in crossings.

The route to the EU through Belarus became popular after the Belarusian government simplified visa proceedings for migrants from the Middle East. According to Frontex, “[t]he [July] migration flow [was] fed by controlled arrivals on tourist visas or on the basis of visa-free entry to Belarus and facilitated movements towards the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.” Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Interior Kestutis Lancinskas added that the Belarusian government indicated that Minsk was “ready to simplify visa proceedings… for ‘tourists’ from Iraq” as early as March. The New York Times reported in November that one travel agent in Iraq sold nearly 100 travel packages to Belarus per week, which included “airfare through a third country, transit accommodation, and a Belarusian visa.” There are also reports that such travel agencies are connected to the Belarusian government, flying migrants on Belarusian-owned planes and placing them in state-run hotels. Once in Belarus, migrants arriving with tourist visas have been escorted from Minsk – by smugglers, Belarusian forces, or as part of their travel package – to the EU border.

Flights to Minsk from the Middle East also became much more frequent during the spring and into the summer. Belavia, Belarus’s state airline, flew 65 times from Istanbul to Minsk in July, compared to 31 and 28 times in March and February, respectively. On the same route, Turkish Airlines flights increased from 32 flights in March and April to 64 flights in July. Over the course of the summer, there were also direct flights to Minsk from Antalya, Beirut, Baghdad, and Dubai.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko himself has hinted on multiple occasions at Belarusian involvement in the border crisis. On July 6, Lukashenko stated that Belarus would “not hold [any migrants] back.” In a November interview, he said it was “perfectly possible” that Belarusian forces were helping migrants cross into Polish territory. One week after the interview, while visiting migrants housed in a warehouse on the Belarus-Poland border, Lukashenko told the migrants, “[i]f you want to go westwards, we won’t detain you, chock you, beat you. It’s up to you. Go through. Go.”

In response to increased crossings, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Polish forces have sought to implement physical barriers, such as razor wire, on their borders with Belarus. In August, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of 152 million euros (approximately $175 million) for a border fence with Belarus and on October 14, Poland’s parliament approved plans for a $350 million border wall.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused Lukashenko of conducting an “instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes,” and on December 2, Canada, the EU, the U.K., and the United States announced additional rounds of sanctions against the Lukashenko regime, demanding that it “completely halt its orchestrating of irregular migration across its borders with the EU.”

Airlines have also responded to pressure to address the crisis. In November, both Belavia and Turkish Civil Aviation announced that citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen were no longer permitted to board flights to Belarus. A few days later, Dubai also banned travelers from Iraq and Syria from flying to Belarus, even with a Belarusian visa. Repatriation flights for migrants back to Iraq began in November.

While detected crossings over the EU’s Eastern land borders have decreased since July, hundreds to thousands of migrants remain stuck in perilous conditions on the Belarusian border.