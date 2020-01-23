Trans-Atlantic Scorecard – January 2020

We track Trump’s phone calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, whether they have spoken or not, as well as other calls with European leaders of which we are aware. The White House stopped releasing readouts of the president’s calls with foreign leaders in July 2018. If we’ve missed a conversation, please give us a ring . Source: whitehouse.gov, elysee.fr, bundeskanzlerin.de, gov.uk, en.kremlin.ru, tccb.gov.tr/en, press reports.

Between October 1 and December 31, 2019, President Trump spoke on the phone with U.K. Prime Minister Johnson three times (October 9, November 5, December 6), French President Macron twice (October 11, November 11), Turkish President Erdoğan once (October 6), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen once (December 17), and Russian President Putin once (December 29). President Trump last spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Merkel on March 22, 2019.

Global climate record

The last quarter of 2019 saw several important developments regarding action to counter climate change and revealed substantial trans-Atlantic differences. As noted in our timeline, the United States, under President Trump, filed paperwork in November to officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement. The withdrawal will take effect within a year, making the United States the only country in the world to have left the Agreement. The European Environment Agency’s new report on the state of the environment issued a dramatic call to adopt a more aggressive strategy to counter climate change, saying “Europe’s environment is at a tipping point. We have a narrow window of opportunity in the next decade to scale up measures to protect nature.”

From a per capita perspective, the record of the world’s largest powers on CO2 emissions is mixed. While countries like the United States and United Kingdom have reduced their per capita emissions by 23.04% and 40.03% respectively over the timeframe 2000 to 2018, others like China or India have dramatically increased their emissions, by 177.96% and 106.67% respectively over this same period. On average from 2000 to 2018, global per capita CO2 emissions increased by 19.16%. Yet an examination of CO2 emissions pegged to GDP reveals that from 1990 to 2018, countries across the board became more efficient, from an emissions perspective. In particular, China and the United Kingdom, while occupying opposite ends of the emissions-GDP spectrum, both showed 64% decreases in terms of CO2 emissions when compared to their GDP.

With respect to each country’s Nationally Determined Contributions, goals set under the Paris Agreement to reduce absolute levels of emissions, the picture is also highly mixed. A clear divide is also perceptible between developing economies and more established economies, with the former setting NDC’s tied to GDP in order to allow for further growth and the latter setting absolute emissions reduction goals.

China, with the 2020 goal of reducing its level of CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 40-45% from its 2005 level, reduced its CO2 emissions pegged to GDP by 40.75%. India, however, with the 2020 goal of reducing its CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 20-25% from its 2005 level, only saw a decrease of 9.16% by 2018. The United States, with the 2020 goal of decreasing its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 17% compared to 2005, reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11.29% between 2005 and 2018. The EU, with the 2020 goal of an absolute 20% reduction of its 1990 greenhouse gas emissions, recorded a 21.58% decrease in absolute fossil CO2 emissions per year between 1990 and 2018. Russia, which set an absolute emissions reduction target of 15-25% on its 1990 level, saw a 25.77% reduction in overall fossil CO2 emissions per year between 1990 and 2018.

The United Kingdom’s December 12 general election in context

On December 12, the United Kingdom held snap Parliamentary elections. With Prime Minister Johnson lacking a majority to pass a renegotiated Brexit deal, these elections were crucial to breaking the Parliamentary deadlock. The result was a dramatic victory for Johnson’s Conservative Party, as the below charts will show. With 365 seats in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Johnson secured the largest Conservative majority since 1987, when Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives won 376 seats.

The election was also notable for the cratering of the Labour Party. Dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism among its leadership and championing a starkly left-wing political agenda, the Labour party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, won 202 seats, the worst showing by either of the U.K.’s major parties since 2005 and Labour’s worst performance since 1935.

The election saw the Scottish National Party (SNP) win 48 of Scotland’s total 59 seats, increasing its total in the House of Commons by 13. In stark contrast, Labour won a single seat in Scotland, down from a total of 41 in 2010, and the Conservative Party saw its gains from the 2017 parliamentary election halved.