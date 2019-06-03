 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Supreme Courthouse in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - RC172B1D73C0
Podcast

Will new documents sway the Supreme Court on Census citizenship question?

As the Supreme Court deliberates whether a question about citizenship status should be allowed on the 2020 Census, Senior Fellow Alan Berube explains the new documents that have come to light regarding the political motivations behind the question. Berube also addresses how such a question is likely to result in the disenfranchisement of immigrant communities and other communities of color, as well as damage the quality of Census data overall.

