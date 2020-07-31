What’s behind Trump’s decision to cut US troops in Germany?

President Trump announced that he is relocating 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany, a third of U.S. forces there. What’s behind this decision? Does it make strategic sense? Will it help or harm NATO’s deterrence capabilities? And while President Trump has criticized Germany (and other NATO allies) for not yet meeting the agreed-upon 2% of GDP spending target for the alliance, should we broaden the definition of burden sharing? In this episode, guest host Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon and Senior Fellow Constanze Stelzenmüller discuss the issue.

