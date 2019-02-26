Challenges to democracy in Europe: Democracy and Disorder Podcast Series

This episode is the first of a four-part podcast series from the Democracy and Disorder Project at the Brookings Institution, and is hosted by Torrey Taussig—a nonresident fellow with the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings and a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow based in Berlin.

In the interview, Taussig speaks with experts Célia Belin and Constanze Stelzenmüller about a range of challenges to democracy in Europe, including the rise of populism on the left and right, plus new challenges to democratic institutions including migration and the rise of illiberal governments within the EU and NATO. The discussion also highlights renewed skepticism about European institutions coming from some populist parties leading into the upcoming elections for the European Parliament.

About the Democracy and Disorder Project:

Over the past year, 33 Brookings scholars examined the interplay between domestic and international challenges to democracy in critical countries and regions. The key findings of this project make for challenging reading for those citizens and policymakers committed to defending the space for democracy in international affairs, but there are also grounds for optimism and for mobilization.

Learn more and read the policy briefs.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.