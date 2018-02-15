Torrey Taussig
Nonresident Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Torrey Taussig is a nonresident fellow in the Foreign Policy program’s Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings and a research director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2018-19, she was based in Berlin as a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow. Taussig works on U.S. foreign policy, European and Asian security, authoritarian politics, and U.S.-Russia relations.
Previously, Taussig was a pre- and post-doctoral fellow at the Brookings Institution. Prior to Brookings, she worked at the U.S. Department of State, the Glover Park Group, and at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Taussig’s other research areas include: 21st century revisionist statecraft; great power competition between the United States, Russia, and China; and global trends of democracy and authoritarianism. Her articles and papers have appeared in Foreign Affairs, the National Interest, the Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School, the Diplomat, among other publications.
Taussig has a doctorate from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She received a master's from the Fletcher School and a bachelor's in political science and economics from Williams College.
Even though the Trump administration put a fair amount of diplomatic support behind the Macedonian pathway to NATO, doubts about Trump’s commitment to Article V have not gone away...when that central node of deterrence gets called into question, every NATO member state’s security gets called into question with it — whether NATO were to have 10, 30 or 50 members.
[New U.S. sanctions on 38 Russian oligarchs are] the most significant we have seen yet [under the Trump administration, targeting] the elites that surround Putin... If we are looking for sanctions that will have the ability to affect Putin's calculus, it's these type of actions we would want to see.
The West has, in recent years, been mired in political turmoil and economic stagnation. Citizens have expressed declining trust in domestic institutions and mainstream political parties. Concurrently, Putin and Xi have consolidated power at home and are expanding their military and economic influence beyond their borders.