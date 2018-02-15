Torrey Taussig is a nonresident fellow in the Foreign Policy program’s Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings and a research director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2018-19, she was based in Berlin as a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellow. Taussig works on U.S. foreign policy, European and Asian security, authoritarian politics, and U.S.-Russia relations.

Previously, Taussig was a pre- and post-doctoral fellow at the Brookings Institution. Prior to Brookings, she worked at the U.S. Department of State, the Glover Park Group, and at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Taussig’s other research areas include: 21st century revisionist statecraft; great power competition between the United States, Russia, and China; and global trends of democracy and authoritarianism. Her articles and papers have appeared in Foreign Affairs, the National Interest, the Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School, the Diplomat, among other publications.

Taussig has a doctorate from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. She received a master's from the Fletcher School and a bachelor's in political science and economics from Williams College.