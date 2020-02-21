 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Students wear masks of China's President Xi Jinping as other waves national flags of India and China, ahead of the informal summit with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a school in Chennai, India, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Podcast

How China shapes U.S.-India relations

and

In the new book “Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped US-India Relations during the Cold War,” published this month by the Brookings Institution Press, author Tanvi Madan shows how U.S.-India relations have been shaped in the past and present by China. On this episode, Madan a senior fellow in Foreign policy and director of the India Project, is interviewed by Brookings Press Director Bill Finan about the book.

Also on the program, in his Economic Update, Senior Fellow David Wessel asks whether the global economy could drag down the strong U.S. economy.

Related

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Related Books

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings