How China shapes U.S.-India relations

In the new book “Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped US-India Relations during the Cold War,” published this month by the Brookings Institution Press, author Tanvi Madan shows how U.S.-India relations have been shaped in the past and present by China. On this episode, Madan a senior fellow in Foreign policy and director of the India Project, is interviewed by Brookings Press Director Bill Finan about the book.

Also on the program, in his Economic Update, Senior Fellow David Wessel asks whether the global economy could drag down the strong U.S. economy.

