Global China’s advanced technology ambitions

In this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria Podcast, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews two authors of the most recent release of papers in the Global China series focused on China’s aspiration to be a global technology leader. Saif Khan and Remco Zwetsloot are both research fellows at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University, which collaborated with Foreign Policy at Brookings to release this new tranche of papers.

Related Content:

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.