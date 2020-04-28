 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast Global China
The entrance to the exhibition at the 5G experience site of Huawei in Shanghai, China, 1 December 2019.Huawei carries out 5G experience sites in 9 cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, etc. to familiarize local citizens with 5G service by providing VR games and live shows. fachaoshiNo Use China. No Use France.
Podcast

Global China’s advanced technology ambitions

, , and

Learn more about Global ChinaIn this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria Podcast, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews two authors of the most recent release of papers in the Global China series focused on China’s aspiration to be a global technology leader. Saif Khan and Remco Zwetsloot are both research fellows at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University, which collaborated with Foreign Policy at Brookings to release this new tranche of papers.

Saif M. Khan

Research Fellow - Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University

Remco Zwetsloot

Research Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University

Research Affiliate and Ph.D. Scholar, Center for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence - University of Oxford

