China’s approach to tech talent competition

Executive Summary

China sees talent as central to its technological advancement; President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called talent “the first resource” in China’s push for “independent innovation.” As part of this push, China has formulated a multi-pronged strategy for growing its science and technology talent pool: (1) improving domestic education, (2) attracting overseas Chinese talent, and (3) attracting foreign talent.

Remco Zwetsloot Research Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University Research Affiliate and Ph.D. Scholar, Center for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence - University of Oxford

Each of these three goals has recently seen significant policy reforms and investments. But while China’s intentions are clear, its prospects for success are not. In many cases, plans that look impressive on paper have yielded mixed results in practice. Attracting high-quality talent from abroad has proved challenging, and significant barriers to success will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.

In responding to China’s international talent push, other countries face dueling incentives. On the one hand, universities and businesses benefit greatly from the presence of international talent, and China is the world’s biggest source of it. This reality has long pushed countries to compete in attracting Chinese talent. On the other hand, concerns about Chinese technology transfer and related talent policies are becoming increasingly widespread and acute. Countries have only just begun to navigate these trade-offs and challenges.