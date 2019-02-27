 Skip to main content
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the U.S. House of Representatives during the start of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1A13FFE820
Can Congress stop Trump’s national emergency declaration?

Senior Fellow Molly E. Reynolds discusses the vote in the House of Representatives’ against President Trump’s national emergency declaration for border wall funding, explains the procedures behind this congressional review process, and predicts what will happen next.

A president’s national emergencies are in the eye of the beholder

Can Trump declare a national emergency to build a border wall?

Trump’s bogus justifications for the border wall

 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

