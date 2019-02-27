Can Congress stop Trump’s national emergency declaration?

Senior Fellow Molly E. Reynolds discusses the vote in the House of Representatives’ against President Trump’s national emergency declaration for border wall funding, explains the procedures behind this congressional review process, and predicts what will happen next.
