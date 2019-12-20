AI will affect better-paid workers, but will it displace them?

How will artificial intelligence (AI) affect work? While it seems likely that automation and robotics will impact, or even displace, jobs on the lower-end of the income and education spectrum, AI may have impacts on better-paid and more educated workers, according to new research from Mark Muro, Robert Maxim, and Jacob Whiton. On this episode, Muro discusses the findings.

