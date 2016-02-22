 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Mark Muro

Mark Muro

Senior Fellow and Policy Director - Metropolitan Policy Program

Mark Muro focuses on regional technology ecosystems and economic development and has published extensively on digital trends, automation, advanced industries, and regional development issues.

Muro’s most recent work has focused on the “digitalization of everything” as it affects efforts to construct an “advanced economy that works for all.”  Mark’s most recent signature publication looked at “Automation and Artificial Intelligence: How Machines Are Affecting People and Places.” Prior to that Mark was the author of “Digitalization and the American Workforce.” Additional work over the last year has been focused on the divergence of community economic performance and the divide between “superstar cities” and “places left behind.”

Muro holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a master’s degree in American studies from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mark Muro focuses on regional technology ecosystems and economic development and has published extensively on digital trends, automation, advanced industries, and regional development issues.

Muro’s most recent work has focused on the “digitalization of everything” as it affects efforts to construct an “advanced economy that works for all.”  Mark’s most recent signature publication looked at “Automation and Artificial Intelligence: How Machines Are Affecting People and Places.” Prior to that Mark was the author of “Digitalization and the American Workforce.” Additional work over the last year has been focused on the divergence of community economic performance and the divide between “superstar cities” and “places left behind.”

Muro holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a master’s degree in American studies from the University of California, Berkeley.

Contact
202.238.3139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Energy Industry
Transportation Industry
U.S. Metro Areas
U.S. States and Territories
Workforce Development
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Projects
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative
Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate
Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Additional Expertise Areas
Regional economic competitiveness
Metropolitan growth and development
Metropolitan policy
Transportation
Urban planning
Growth management
State/regional/local policies
Local/regional governance
Current Position
Senior Fellow and Policy Director, Metropolitan Policy Program
Past Positions
Senior Policy Analyst, The Morrison Institute on Public Policy, Arizona State University
Editorial Writer, The Arizona Daily Star
Staff Reporter, The Boston Globe
Education
University of California, Berkeley, Master's of American Studies
Harvard College, Cambridge, MA, Bachelor of Arts, 1982

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Research

View All Research

In The Media

Big cities are increasingly the sought-after platforms for the kind of high-creativity, high-productivity knowledge-research-and-technology work that is increasingly the main source of U.S. growth... Scale matters because it maximizes the possibilities, whether for accessing critical tech, hiring the right person, and immersing in a cutting edge business community.
Mark Muro The Washington Post
My fear is that the Republicans to date may not fully understand what modern advanced manufacturing is... It’s not necessarily thousands of people pouring into the plant as in the old days.
Mark Muro New York Times
The sheer scale of the tech boom is really straining the primary hubs and ratcheting up the pressure to move outwards... It’s having cascading real estate effects.
Mark Muro Bloomberg
View All Media

Events

View All Events
Get daily updates from Brookings