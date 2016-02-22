Mark Muro focuses on regional technology ecosystems and economic development and has published extensively on digital trends, automation, advanced industries, and regional development issues.

Muro’s most recent work has focused on the “digitalization of everything” as it affects efforts to construct an “advanced economy that works for all.” Mark’s most recent signature publication looked at “Automation and Artificial Intelligence: How Machines Are Affecting People and Places.” Prior to that Mark was the author of “Digitalization and the American Workforce.” Additional work over the last year has been focused on the divergence of community economic performance and the divide between “superstar cities” and “places left behind.”

Muro holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a master’s degree in American studies from the University of California, Berkeley.