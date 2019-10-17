Ottawa Sanders is a post-doctoral research fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. Her research examines artificial intelligence (AI), nuclear weapons proliferation, and inter-Korean relations. Her research is interdisciplinary and draws from international relations theory and social psychology.

Her current research lies at the intersection of artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons proliferation, and she is particularly interested in analyzing the incentives driving the weaponization of AI amongst minor powers. Previously, Sanders was an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland’s Department of Government and Politics. While there, she designed and taught a course on the politics of nuclear weapons proliferation.

Sanders has a doctoral degree from Indiana University; masters’ degrees from the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) and Binghamton University; and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. She previously worked as an intern for Bev Desjarlais, a former member of Parliament in Canada. She also served as a Congressional intern for former Representative Elijah E. Cummings. Sanders provided research assistance to J. David Singer, founder for the Correlates of War Project.

Affiliations:

Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security, and Conflict Transformation (WCAPS), member