Webinar: Fighting COVID-19: Experiences and lessons from the frontlines in Asia
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, East Asian nations have worked to control the spread of the disease through coordinated public-health responses on scales not seen since the 2002-03 SARS outbreak. China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have each employed policy tools such as focusing on early diagnosis, encouraging the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), limiting travel, instituting lockdowns, and aggressively monitoring infections to slow the spread of the virus within their countries. As the United States hones its response, Asian experts have experience and lessons to share from their responses to fight the disease across the Pacific. What has made this outbreak so different from the SARS, MERS, Ebola epidemics, and other flus? What has worked well for each country, and what hasn’t? How should the U.S. prepare for what’s to come during the outbreak and in its aftermath? Is a more unified global response needed, and if so, what would it look like?
On April 3, the Brookings John L. Thornton China Center will convene a webinar featuring experts from Asia who will address these questions and discuss what has worked to combat this pandemic. Brookings President John R. Allen will offer opening remarks, followed by two panels — one reviewing country responses and the other assessing trajectory and treatments of COVID-19. Following the conversation, panelists will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcome and opening remarks
Panel 1
Responding to the outbreak: Measures and lessons
Suzanne Maloney
Interim Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Ryan Hass
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Xue Lan
Professor, School of Public Policy and Management - Tsinghua University
Dr. Soonman Kwon
Professor and Former Dean - School of Public Health, Seoul National University
Dr. Vernon Lee
Director for Communicable Diseases - Singapore Ministry of Health
Dr. Kenji Shibuya
Visiting Professor, Department of Global Health Policy - Graduate School of Medicine, University of Tokyo
Dr. Zheng Junhua
Vice President - First People's Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University
Panel 2
Assessing the pandemic: Trajectory and treatment
Cheng Li
Director - John L. Thornton China Center
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Dr. David D. Ho
Director, Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center - Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University
Dr. Zhang Wenhong
Director of the Department of Infectious Disease - Huashan Hospital, Fudan University
Chen Jian
Founder & CEO - CreditWise Technology Co., Ltd.
More Information
