The future of US policy toward Afghanistan
After the chaotic withdrawal of NATO forces in August, Afghanistan’s future is more uncertain than ever. The Taliban faces unprecedented governance challenges ranging from an economy in tatters to mounting internal security threats even as it seeks to impose strict religious and social rules of conduct on the Afghan people. While the United States does not recognize the Taliban government, practical considerations about the country’s security and humanitarian situation raise the question of what the future of U.S. policy should be, and how — or whether — Washington should engage with the Taliban going forward.
On November 12, Brookings will host a virtual event to discuss the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, and the future of U.S. policy there.
Agenda
Vanda Felbab-Brown
Director - Initiative on Nonstate Armed Actors
Co-Director - Africa Security Initiative
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology
Carter Malkasian
Research Analyst - CNA
Shaqaiq Birashk
Former Policy Advisor - Office of Special Envoy on Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations
Lotfullah Najafizada
Director - TOLOnews
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
Co-Director - Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology, Africa Security Initiative
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
More Information
