Afghanistan’s twin human rights and humanitarian crises

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, 40 million Afghans have been dealing with both a repressive regime and unprecedented economic hardship. Afghan citizens’ everyday lives have been upended by the country’s two concurrent crises: a human rights crisis as a result of the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s ability to work and its ban on girls’ education beyond elementary school, and a dire humanitarian crisis, which has left two-thirds of the country in need of humanitarian assistance and an estimated 6 million people “knocking on famine’s door.”

On Tuesday, April 25, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will convene a panel of experts to discuss these issues and examine the policy options and challenges for the United States and the international community as they respond to these crises.

