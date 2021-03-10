Shaping Ireland’s future at home and in the world

Over the past year, Ireland has undergone significant changes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country elected a new taoiseach (prime minister), Micheál Martin, who has since led a historic coalition between his own Fianna Fáil party, its former civil war adversary the Fine Gael party, and the Green Party. A generation on from the Good Friday Agreement, Taoiseach Martin has led thinking on how Unionists and Nationalists can build a shared future together. The Irish government has also played an important role in shaping the EU’s relationship with the United Kingdom post-Brexit. And in January 2021, Ireland began a two-year term as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council.

On March 15, the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings will host Taoiseach Micheál Martin for an Alan and Jane Batkin International Leaders Forum. The taoiseach will offer remarks on the future of Ireland and the country’s role in Europe and the world. After his remarks, the taoiseach will be joined by Director of the Center on the United States and Europe and Senior Fellow in Foreign Policy Thomas Wright for a conversation on these themes. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

