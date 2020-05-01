Webinar: Health insurance auto-enrollment
A joint event from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy and the American Enterprise Institute
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 million Americans were uninsured, but half of this population is eligible for insurance coverage through Medicaid or for financial assistance to buy coverage on the health insurance marketplace. Auto-enrollment is a method by which individuals are placed automatically into the health insurance coverage they are qualified for, and it has received support across the political spectrum.
On May 18, the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy, in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute, will host a webinar discussing pathways to auto-enrollment that can help expand health insurance coverage. These strategies are likely to be even more necessary as the ranks of the uninsured increase as the economy contracts.
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Paul B. Ginsburg
Director - USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
Leonard D. Schaeffer Chair in Health Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Panel Discussion
James Capretta
Visiting Fellow, American Enterprise Institute - Senior Fellow, Ethics and Public Policy Center
Lanhee J. Chen
David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies - Hoover Institution
Director of Domestic Policy Studies - Public Policy Program, Stanford University
David Kendall
Senior Fellow for Health Policy - Third Way
More Information
