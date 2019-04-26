Recent years have witnessed an expansion of China’s influence, both within the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. On Thursday, May 9, Foreign Policy at Brookings hosted Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) for a discussion on the implications of China’s growing global role for American foreign policy and national security.

The event launched a new Foreign Policy at Brookings initiative, “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.” The project utilizes original and in-depth research to provide the public and policymakers with a new baseline for evaluating the implications of China’s actions on the world stage. Senator Warner, a leading voice in the policy space, who has sponsored bipartisan legislation to counter technology-based threats from foreign powers and to protect American technological competitiveness, delivered remarks on several key issues that he sees as defining the future of U.S. policy toward China.

Following his remarks, Ambassador Victoria Nuland, nonresident senior fellow with Foreign Policy at Brookings, joined Senator Warner onstage for a discussion on these themes. Questions from the audience followed the conversation.