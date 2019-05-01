8th annual Municipal Finance Conference

General purpose local government defaults: Type, trend, and impact

Authors: Lang (Kate) Yang (Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration, George Washington University) and Yulianti Abbas (Universitas Indonesia)

Discussant: Triet Nguyen (Axios Advisors LLC)

Big data based government economic monitoring and targeted action (GEM) — Illustrating with the city of Newark

Authors: Miklos Vasarhelyi, Alex Kogan, Arion Cheng, Divya Anantharaman (Rutgers Business School), William Glasgal (Volcker Alliance), and Ricardo Lopes Cardoso (Fundação Getulio Vargas, Brazil)

Discussant: Amelia Haviland (Block Center for Technology and Society, Carnegie Mellon University)



Competition, market concentration, and market power in the municipal bond market

Authors: Dario Cestau (IE Business School)

Discussant: Nicole Moran (Cornerstone Research)

