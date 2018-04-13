21st Century Security Forum: The National Defense Strategy and its global impact
In the National Defense Strategy (NDS) released earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis states “America’s military has no preordained right to victory on the battlefield.” The NDS not only argues for urgency in planning, but it marks a significant change in the focus of our forces. Notably, the document marks a shift from anti-terrorism operations to great power competition, including a new commitment to countering the actions of China and Russia. This shift has immediate consequences for policymakers around the world, and it will continue to require additional examination and discussion as it goes fully operational in the time ahead.
On April 26, Foreign Policy at Brookings hosted a forum on the near term, global impacts of the recently released NDS. Panelists included military fellows from Brookings and other think tanks as well as a number of national security professionals with backgrounds in government and academia. General Robert Neller, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, headlined the event, with a discussion on resetting the Department of Defense under the 2018 NDS. Brookings President John R. Allen joined General Neller for the discussion.
Following each panel and the keynote discussion, panelists took audience questions.
Agenda
Introduction
Colonel Gerald Graham
Federal Executive Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Colonel - U.S. Marine Corps
How the National Defense Strategy may impact service priorities
Colonel Jesse J. Friedel
Military Fellow, International Security Program - Center for Strategic and International Studies
Colonel - U.S. Air Force
Commander Kate Higgins-Bloom
Federal Executive Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Commander - U.S. Coast Guard
Commander Daniel G. Straub
Military Fellow - Center for a New American Security
Commander - U.S. Navy
Colonel Joel “JB” Vowell
Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army - U.S. Army
Former Federal Executive Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Jung H. Pak
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
The return of great power competition
Thomas H. Harvey III
Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities - U.S. Department of Defense
Kelly Magsamen
Vice President, National Security and International Policy - Center for American Progress
Rear Admiral Cathal S. O’Connor
Chief of Staff, J-5, Joint Staff - U.S. Navy
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
A discussion with General Robert Neller
General Robert B. Neller
Commandant - U.S. Marine Corps
John R. Allen
President, The Brookings Institution
