The South Asia Papers

Praise for Stephen Cohen's India: Emerging Power

Steve Cohen’s mastery of India, and India’s security and military strategy, and the dramatic changes which have taken place in India since Independence are well and clearly presented. . . .

—Ambassador Thomas R. Pickering, former under secretary of state for political affairs and U.S. ambassador to India

Cohen masterfully navigates through the complex features of India’s democracy to depict both continuity and change in a state that is growing more confident and more powerful. . . .

—Ashley Tellis, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Praise for The Idea of Pakistan

Cohen is the United States’ leading analyst of South Asia, and this authoritative work of broad scope and meticulous research will surely become required reading on Pakistan.

—Foreign Affairs

A lucid, penetrating, and brilliantly constructed book on the state and nation of Pakistan. Cohen, an old South Asia hand, brings to the fore all his knowledge and expertise of one of America’s most important allies in the war against terror.

—A Choice Outstanding Title