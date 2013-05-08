 Skip to main content
book

The Pursuit of Happiness

An Economy of Well-Being

By Carol L. Graham

In The Pursuit of Happiness, renowned economist Carol Graham explores what we know about the determinants of happiness and clearly presents both the promise and the potential pitfalls of injecting the “economics of happiness” into public policymaking. While the book spotlights the innovative contributions of happiness research to the dismal science, it also raises a cautionary note about the issues that still need to be addressed before policymakers can make best use of them.

