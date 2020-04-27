Untangling the web: Why the US needs allies to defend against Chinese technology transfer

Executive summary

To defend against the transfer of sensitive technical information to China, the United States and its allies will need to be targeted, collaborative, and agile in their response. The Chinese government undertakes multiple, coordinated efforts to obtain sensitive information from U.S. and allied researchers. Many of these pathways and access points for technology transfer are legal or extralegal and therefore poorly understood or monitored by Western intelligence agencies.

In this paper, we aggregate preliminary data on three tools the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to incorporate foreign technical information: scholarships for Chinese Ph.D. students abroad, technology entrepreneurship competitions, and foreign direct investments and acquisitions made by Chinese technology companies. Drawing on original datasets, we show how the United States and its allies can work together to protect sensitive technical information.

Andrew Imbrie Senior Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University R Ryan Fedasiuk Research Analyst, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University