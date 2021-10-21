Trans-Atlantic Scorecard — October 2021

Part I: Natural Gas Prices

The price of natural gas in Europe* has increased dramatically this quarter, intensifying an already upward trend in prices over the last year. Natural gas costs in the US have also – albeit by smaller rates in comparison to Europe – risen substantially in the same period, roughly doubling over the past year. In September 2020, natural gas prices were at $3.95 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit ($/MMBtu) in Europe and $1.92/MMBtu in the US. A year later, these have increased to $22.84/MMBtu and $5.11/MMBtu, respectively – 578% and 266% of their 2020 values.

The United Kingdom has been particularly hard hit. U.K. National Balancing Point (NBP) rates – the pricing standard for natural gas in the U.K. – were at 237.69 British Pounds per Thermal Unit (£/Therm) on October 1, 2021 – a 495% increase from their October 15, 2020, value of £39.95/Therm. As in Europe more broadly, the most substantial increases took place in the third quarter. Indeed, from July 1 to September 30, 2021, U.K. natural gas prices nearly tripled in value, rising from £88.08/Therm to £241.30/Therm.

Several factors have contributed to natural gas price jumps. Firstly, lower than normal supplies of natural gas, coupled with cooler temperatures as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, have led to an increase in prices. On September 1, 2021, the percentage of working gas in storage in Europe was at 68.09%, compared to 91.08% a year earlier, a drop of roughly 25% before the winter season had even begun. Low storage is in part due to the long winter of 2020-21 and will continue to lead to higher natural gas prices as demand continues to rise. Secondly, restarting the global economy after COVID-19-related shutdowns has substantially increased the demand for energy, including natural gas. This, in turn, has increased the cost of gas. Thirdly, China’s own aggressive consumption of natural gas, which has tripled since 2011, compounded by stagnant natural gas deliveries from Russia (who is trying to use the shortage as a bargaining chip to try to accelerate approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline) have helped contribute to the upward trend.

*European prices were calculated using rates from the Dutch Title Transfer Facility – the pricing standard for natural gas in northwestern Europe excluding the British Isles (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic). U.S. prices were calculated using the nationwide pricing standard from Henry Hub, Louisiana.

Part II: Visa Appointment Wait Times in Schengen Area Capitals

The following table reflects the wait for U.S. consular appointments for a non-immigrant visa (NIV) in Schengen area capitals as of mid-October 2021. It shows long wait times in almost all capitals, meaning that those looking for a NIV or seeking to renew a NIV are unable to do so in a timely manner. Student visas are generally being processed more quickly.

Average Wait Times for Non-Immigrant Visa Appointments in Schengen Area Capitals (in days) Country (Capital) Type of Visa Visitor Visa Student/Exchange Visitor Visa All Other Nonimmigrant Visas Austria (Vienna) 999 9 7 Belgium (Brussels) 999 7 90 Czech Republic (Prague) 163 2 2 Denmark (Copenhagen) 999 78 220 Estonia (Tallinn) 7 2 2 Finland (Helsinki) 999 999 999 France (Paris) 285 3 285 Germany (Berlin) 999 3 999 Greece (Athens) 999 1 1 Hungary (Budapest) 999 999 999 Iceland (Reykjavik) 999 90 90 Italy (Rome) 999 51 999 Latvia (Riga) 7 7 7 Lithuania (Vilnius) 999 2 2 Luxembourg (Luxembourg) 999 16 999 Malta (Valletta) 60 45 60 Netherlands (Amsterdam) 999 122 150 Norway (Oslo) 999 2 9 Poland (Warsaw) 999 7 7 Portugal (Lisbon) 60 5 1 Slovakia (Bratislava) 999 999 999 Slovenia (Ljubljana) 999 2 2 Spain (Madrid) 999 18 66 Sweden (Stockholm) 999 999 999 Switzerland (Bern)* 999 80 999 Source: U.S. Department of State. “Visa Appointment Wait Times,” October 14, 2021. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/visa-information-resources/wait-times.html. Values of “999” indicate that the service is provided in emergency cases only. *The US Embassy in Switzerland also serves as the US Embassy to Liechtenstein

As of mid-October 2021, less than a quarter of U.S. embassies in Schengen area capitals were offering non-emergency appointments for all categories of visitor visas (Prague, Tallinn, Paris, Riga, Valletta, and Lisbon). All others face long appointment wait times, or emergency-appointment-only restrictions in at least one of the visitor visa categories. Embassies in four Schengen area capitals (Helsinki, Budapest, Bratislava, and Stockholm) are offering emergency appointments only.

For the six U.S. embassies in the Schengen area capital cities that are offering non-emergency appointments for visitor visas, the average wait time is 116.4 days. For the 20 other capitals, appointments for visitor visas are emergency-only. For the 21 U.S. embassies offering non-emergency appointments for student or exchange visas, the average wait time is 26.3 days. Finally, for non-emergency appointments for all other NIVs in Schengen Area capitals, the average wait time is 58.9 days (emergency-only for nine capitals).