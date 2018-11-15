Only twenty percent of a child’s waking time is spent inside of a classroom. The Playful Learning Landscapes project aims to transform everyday places into learning opportunities in order to maximize “the other 80 percent” of time children spend outside of school and augment what goes on in school. Playful Learning Landscapes looks at new designs, gathers evidence of impact, connects like-minded actors, and ultimately contributes to building a new field of theory and practice that blends the science of learning and innovative urban planning. https://player.vimeo.com/video/275917850 https://vimeo.com/275917850/a8182d4687 https://vimeo.com/275917850/a8182d4687 https://vimeo.com/275917850/a8182d4687