Playful Learning Landscapes: At the intersection of education and placemaking
Playful Learning Landscapes lies at the intersection of developmental science and transformative placemaking to help urban leaders and practitioners advance and scale evidence-based approaches to create vibrant public spaces that promote learning and generate a sense of community ownership and pride.
On Wednesday, February 26, the Center for Universal Education and the Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking at Brookings will host an event introducing Playful Learning Landscapes, an interdisciplinary project aimed at transforming everyday places into learning experiences and bringing education into public spaces by reaching families in parks, supermarkets, and other places where they regularly go. The event will convene community leaders, city planners, designers, and behavioral scientists that share a vision for creating family-friendly cities across the world.
Agenda
Welcome and Presentation
Panel 1: How early learning can be realized through play and caregiver interaction
Rebecca Winthrop
Co-director - Center for Universal Education
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Gregg Behr
Executive Director - Grable Foundation
Chair - Playful Learning Landscapes Steering Committee
Kathy Hirsh-Pasek
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education
Stanley and Debra Lefkowitz Faculty Fellow, Department of Psychology, Temple University
Joan Lombardi
Director - Early Opportunities
Former Chair - Playful Learning Landscapes Steering Committee
Panel 2: Reimagining neighborhoods to foster playful learning
Nidhi Gulati
Senior Director for Programs and Projects - Project for Public Spaces
Sarah Siplak
Director - Playful Pittsburgh Collaborative
Elliot Weinbaum
Program Director - William Penn Foundation
Keynote Remarks
Closing remarks
