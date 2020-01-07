    Voter Vitals
    Fact-based guides to 2020 election policy issues by Brookings experts
    Big Ideas
    Brookings experts’ bold ideas for policymakers and campaigns
    Events
    Participate in events where Brookings experts discuss what’s at stake in the 2020 election
    About Policy 2020
    For Media
brookings.edu

Copyright 2020

Big Ideas
January 7, 2020

To improve housing affordability, we need better alignment of zoning, taxes, and subsidies

Jenny Schuetz
A housing construction project is seen in San Francisco, California June 2, 2015. The median rent for an apartment in the city is now $4,225 per month, according to local media. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith - GF10000115364

Summary

Download the full brief

Housing costs are rising across the nation, and faster than most incomes. While poor renters have long faced an affordability problem, housing in urban areas with strong job markets is becoming increasingly unaffordable for middle-income workers as well. Jenny Schuetz proposes alignment of three policy tools to improve housing affordability, including zoning reform, a land value tax, and more housing subsidies. Better housing policy, Schuetz argues, will create more homes in high-opportunity locations, provide financial relief for low-income families, and improve housing market efficiency.