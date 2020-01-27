The United States can take climate change seriously while leading the world in oil and gas production

Summary

Climate change fueled by greenhouse gas emissions is one of the greatest challenges our world faces today. But policies that focus on the supply side, such as limiting domestic oil and gas production, without equal focus on demand are counterproductive, argues Samantha Gross. In fact, she says, limiting the activities of the U.S. fossil fuel industry without an equal decline in demand could lead to an increase in global emissions, as replacement fuels enter the market from higher-emitting sources. Gross explains that polices that focus on reducing emissions and that provide support to communities most affected by a transition away from fossil fuels are a politically viable path forward.