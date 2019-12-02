Focusing on quality over quantity in the US military budget

Summary

While it is true that U.S. military spending far exceeds all other nations, including rivals China and Russia, James Miller and Michael O’Hanlon note that defense spending is lower as a percent of GDP than it was during much of the Cold War and in the late 2000s. Instead of focusing on the size of the budget, Miller and O’Hanlon argue the case that the focus should be on the quality of the U.S. armed forces. Through innovation, modernization, and a focus on unit readiness—plus a return to normal budget order in Congress—the U.S. military can ensure effective deterrence and combat power.