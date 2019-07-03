 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
A view shows damages inside the Legislative Council building after protesters stormed it during a demonstration on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva - RC1DD98BE610
Podcast

Will protests in Hong Kong continue?

Following the storming of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building by protesters, Richard Bush weighs in on China’s moves to undermine political freedoms there, how Hong Kong’s government has responded to the ongoing protests, and compares the current demonstrations to 2014’s Umbrella Movement, which occupied major thoroughfares for extended periods.  

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings