What have we learned from the trade war with China?

On the first episode of the Dollar & Sense podcast, released one year ago this week, Brookings Senior Fellows Eswar Prasad and David Dollar discussed the United States’ concerns with Chinese trade practices, including access to markets and intellectual property rights, that are at the root of the U.S.-China trade war. Prasad rejoins Dollar to reflect on what change has occurred in the past year – from recent developments in bilateral trade negotiations, to China’s domestic economic reforms and the strength of the Chinese economy.

