Chinese perspectives on trade and the economic tension with the US

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, economist and professor Yiping Huang joins David Dollar to discuss the drivers of economic growth in China. Their conversation spans China’s development since its initial economic liberalization in the 1970s, the role of foreign investment in the Chinese economy, and China’s perspective on growing trade tensions with the United States. Finally, Yiping explains his view of China’s optimal strategy in navigating U.S. trade negotiations and continued reform and opening.

