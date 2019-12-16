What happened at the UN climate change summit?

The U.N’s climate change conference wrapped up this weekend in Madrid with no significant progress on carbon trading markets or adaptation financing for countries already suffering climate-related damage. Visiting Fellow Bill Burke-White, who was in Madrid, speaks to the disconnect between activists and state party negotiators, the lack of political willingness to make bold new commitments, and what might happen at next year’s conference in Glasgow.

