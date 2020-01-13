What does Taiwan’s presidential election mean for relations with China?

The landslide reelection of Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen was in many ways a referendum on how Taiwan manages its relationship with China. Brookings Senior Fellow Richard Bush explains why Taiwan’s electorate preferred President Tsai’s cautious approach, how other domestic political and economic factors weighed in her favor, and possible lessons from this election on combating disinformation.

