Impacts and implications of the 2020 Taiwan general elections

Taiwan will hold elections for the president and all the members of the Legislative Yuan on January 11. Although President Tsai Ing-wen has maintained a strong lead in the polls, questions about the reliability of some polls have surfaced. The outcome of the legislative elections is very uncertain, and it is possible that the Democratic Progressive Party could lose its majority. China has made clear its dislike of the Tsai administration and has intensified its pressure campaign against Tsai and Taiwan, which may impact these elections. The results could therefore significantly affect domestic governance in Taiwan, relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and U.S.-Taiwan relations.

On January 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a panel of policy experts for a discussion on the results of the elections and their policy implications.