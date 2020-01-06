Impacts and implications of the 2020 Taiwan general elections
Taiwan will hold elections for the president and all the members of the Legislative Yuan on January 11. Although President Tsai Ing-wen has maintained a strong lead in the polls, questions about the reliability of some polls have surfaced. The outcome of the legislative elections is very uncertain, and it is possible that the Democratic Progressive Party could lose its majority. China has made clear its dislike of the Tsai administration and has intensified its pressure campaign against Tsai and Taiwan, which may impact these elections. The results could therefore significantly affect domestic governance in Taiwan, relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and U.S.-Taiwan relations.
On January 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a panel of policy experts for a discussion on the results of the elections and their policy implications.
Agenda
Richard C. Bush
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Jacques deLisle
Director, Asia Program - Foreign Policy Research Institute
Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law & Professor of Political Science; Director, Center for East Asian Studies - University of Pennsylvania
Alexander C. Huang
Director, the Institute of Strategic Studies and the Institute of American Studies - Tamkang University, Taiwan
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Yun Sun
Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.