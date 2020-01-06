 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Impacts and implications of the 2020 Taiwan general elections

Taiwan will hold elections for the president and all the members of the Legislative Yuan on January 11. Although President Tsai Ing-wen has maintained a strong lead in the polls, questions about the reliability of some polls have surfaced. The outcome of the legislative elections is very uncertain, and it is possible that the Democratic Progressive Party could lose its majority. China has made clear its dislike of the Tsai administration and has intensified its pressure campaign against Tsai and Taiwan, which may impact these elections. The results could therefore significantly affect domestic governance in Taiwan, relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and U.S.-Taiwan relations.

On January 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a panel of policy experts for a discussion on the results of the elections and their policy implications.

Agenda

Discussant

Jacques deLisle

Director, Asia Program - Foreign Policy Research Institute

Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law & Professor of Political Science; Director, Center for East Asian Studies - University of Pennsylvania

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings