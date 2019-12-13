What does Boris Johnson’s victory mean for the UK and Brexit?

With the Conservative Party’s decisive victory in the December 12 elections, Britain stands poised to ratify PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and leave the EU in 2020. Robert Bosch Senior Fellow Amanda Sloat breaks down the election results and what they mean for the UK, including Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.