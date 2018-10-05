Divided kingdom: How Brexit is remaking the UK’s constitutional order

The shock of the United Kingdom’s June 2016 decision to leave the European Union has uncovered latent tensions in the constitutional arrangements between the country’s different nations and regions. The U.K.’s departure from the EU in March 2019 looks set to alter not only the EU, but also the long-standing ties that have held England, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland together, argues Robert Bosch Senior Fellow Amanda Sloat in the fifth of a series of papers for the Brookings - Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative (BBTI) .

Executive Summary

In June 2016, British voters decided in a referendum to leave the European Union, though clear majorities in Northern Ireland and Scotland preferred to remain. Amid the myriad

complexities surrounding the terms of the EU-U.K. divorce, the decision has strained the U.K.’s constitutional arrangements. For example, will Scotland become independent? How would the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland affect the precarious peace there? And could Brexit affect the U.K.’s policymaking abilities and projection of unity on the international stage, given fights over where and how competences returned from the EU will be exercised in the U.K.? Although these debates can look like British navel gazing, they have practical consequences for the United States and Europe.