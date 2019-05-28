 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
Party members celebrate during the Liberal party (Liberalerna) election night watch party in Stockholm, Sweden on May 26, 2019. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. - RC18375151D0
Podcast

What do the European Parliament election results tell us about EU politics?

Brookings Visiting Fellow Célia Belin explains three lessons to be learned from the recent elections for the European Parliament, including how to understand the emergence of a “third voice” between the traditional center-left and center-right parties on one side, and euroskeptic nationalists on the other.

