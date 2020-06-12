 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
A worker sanitizes loungers as beaches are reopened with restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Podcast

Tracking COVID-19’s spread into less urban, whiter, and more Trump-friendly places

and

Senior Fellow William Frey from the Metropolitan Policy Program has been tracking COVID-19’s spread from mostly urban areas that have a large number of African American residents, and tended to vote more for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, to other parts of the country that are less urban, are whiter, and more strongly supported President Trump. On this episode, Frey talks about his analysis and what it means for our understanding of the spread of COVID-19 nationwide.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow David Wessel asks what shape the economic recovery could take in the months and years to come.

Related Content

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

 

Related Topics

More on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Get daily updates from Brookings