The rise of populism in US and European politics

Giovanna De Maio and Célia Belin, two Brookings visiting scholars from Europe, were recently in New Hampshire and Iowa to observe American politics up close. They offer fascinating insights on what they saw, and share some comparisons between American and European politics in terms of populism, nationalism, and the use of social media.

Also, Sarah Binder on what’s happening in Congress after the end of the impeachment trial. And Gary Burtless, in a new Policy 2020 Ask an Expert, answers a student’s question about the wealth tax proposal heard on the campaign trail.

