The plight of low-income white Americans

Carol Graham, senior fellow in Global Economy and Development, explores the socioeconomic factors impacting the health and happiness of low-income white Americans and how they are playing out in the 2016 presidential election.

Also in this episode, Joshua Meltzer, senior fellow in Global Economy and Development, answers a listener’s question on trade policy in our regular “Ask an Expert” segment.

Finally, Harsha Singh, senior fellow and executive director of Brookings India, offers his thoughts on the U.S. 2016 presidential election from an Indian perspective.

Show Notes:

GDP growth — is it “good enough” or does it distort policymaking?

Unhappiness in America: Desperation in white towns, resilience and diversity in the cities

Happiness, stress, and age: How the U-curve varies across people and places

Unhappiness in America

Measuring the Pursuit of Happiness

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo and producer Vanessa Sauter, and also thanks for additional support from Eric Abalahin, Jessica Pavone, Nawal Atallah, Basseem Maleki, and Rebecca Viser.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

BCP is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.