Joshua P. Meltzer

Joshua Meltzer is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. At Brookings, Meltzer works on international trade law and policy issues with a focus on the World Trade Organization and large free trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. Specific areas of focus include digital trade where he leads the Digital Economy and Trade Project. Meltzer also works on financing for sustainable infrastructure.

Meltzer has testified on trade issues before the U.S. Congress, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the European Parliament. Meltzer teaches digital trade law at Melbourne University Law School and has taught international trade law as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School and Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies. Meltzer is a member of CUTS International Advisory Board and Australia's National Data Advisory Council, and a reviewer for the Journal of Politics and Law, World Trade Review, and International Studies Review.

Prior to joining Brookings, Meltzer was posted as a diplomat at the Australian Embassy in Washington D.C. where he was responsible for trade, climate and energy issues and prior to that he was a trade negotiator in Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Meltzer has appeared in print and news media, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Bloomberg, The Asahi Shimbun, The Economist, and China Daily. Meltzer holds an S.J.D. and LL.M. from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor and law and commerce degrees from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.