Joshua P. Meltzer

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Joshua Meltzer is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. At Brookings, Meltzer works on international trade law and policy issues with a focus on the World Trade Organization and large free trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. Specific areas of focus include digital trade where he leads the Digital Economy and Trade Project. Meltzer also works on financing for sustainable infrastructure.

Meltzer has testified on trade issues before the U.S. Congress, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the European Parliament. Meltzer teaches digital trade law at Melbourne University Law School and has taught international trade law as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law School and Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies. Meltzer is a member of CUTS International Advisory Board and Australia's National Data Advisory Council, and a reviewer for the Journal of Politics and Law, World Trade Review, and International Studies Review.

Prior to joining Brookings, Meltzer was posted as a diplomat at the Australian Embassy in Washington D.C. where he was responsible for trade, climate and energy issues and prior to that he was a trade negotiator in Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Meltzer has appeared in print and news media, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Bloomberg, The Asahi Shimbun, The Economist, and China Daily. Meltzer holds an S.J.D. and LL.M. from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor and law and commerce degrees from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Business & Industry
Climate Change
Development Financing
Global Governance & Politics
Global Trade
Global Economy and Development
International Trade policy
International Trade Law
World Trade Organization
Free Trade Agreements
Climate Change
Energy
Technology
Digital Task Force Member, Atlantic Council
Adjunct Professor at the Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies, Washington D.C.
Member of the E15 Expert Group on Measures to Address Climate Change and the Trade System, Geneva
Co-chair of the Prosperity Working Group at the American Internationalism Project, Washington D.C.
Convenor of the E15 Expert Group on the Digital Economy, Geneva
Adjunct Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law School, Washington D.C.
First Secretary, Trade, Climate Change and Energy Policy, Australian Embassy in Washington D.C.
Officer, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Lecturer, University of Melbourne Law School
Tutor, Monash University Law School, Australia
World Trade Organization, Geneva
United Nations International Law Commission, Geneva
Solicitor, Sackville Wilks & Co (Lawyers), Melbourne
S.J.D., University of Michigan Law School, Ann Arbor (2010)
LL.M., University of Michigan Law School, Ann Arbor (2001)
LL.B. (Law Degree), Monash University, Melbourne, Australia (1997)
B. Comm., Monash University, Melbourne, Australia (1994)

[On the ongoing trade negotiations] If we’re serious about resolving the core issues that the U.S. has with China, then this is going to be a way station that’s going to require a lot more continued focus by the administration for a number of months if not years.

Joshua P. Meltzer CNBC

There is no good outcome [regarding President Trump's trade dispute]...Once the U.S. goes down this path it definitely opens up space for other countries to do the same.

Joshua P. Meltzer Bloomberg
